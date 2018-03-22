Fargo Public Library Lets Babies Get Artsy

There were activities like mess-free painting and edible dough

FARGO, N.D. — Even babies are getting the chance to get creative at the Fargo Public Library’s “Artsy Babies” event.

Different stations were set up so parents could interact with their baby through activities like mess–free painting, collages, and edible dough.

Librarians wanted to create an event specifically for babies, since most events are more toddler–focused.

Organizers say this can be an opportunity for babies to get their first exposure to hands–on art.

“Art also helps with early literacy. Even at this age, the babies are starting to develop print awareness. They’re seeing that those scribbles mean something,” said Cindy Mason, a children’s librarian.

Organizers would like to hold events like this again, and all activities at the library are free.