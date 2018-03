Fire Department Called to Aspen Dental Due to Faulty Sprinklers

No fire was reported, but high-powered fans cleared the floors of remaining water

FARGO, N.D. — A faulty sprinkler system prompted one local dental office to call the fire department.

Even though there was no fire, employees at Aspen Dental still had to clear the puddles from their main lobby.

With the help of several high–powered fans to clear out the water, Aspen Dental still manage to help their patients with all their dental needs.

Snacks were also provided to patients as an apology for the mess.