Former Minneapolis Police Officer Released From Jail

Mohamed Noor Posted Bond And Was Released Wednesday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman last year is out of jail.

A judge set Mohamed Noor’s bond at $400,000 which he posted shortly after.

Noor is charged with third degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Australian Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

She called police in July to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Noor and another officer responded to the scene.

The other officer reported hearing a loud noise and Noor fired through the driver’s window of the squad car from the passenger seat, striking and killing Damond.

Noor turned himself into police Tuesday following an eight month investigation.

He is due in court May 8.