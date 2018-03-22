Forward Fallyn Freije Intends to Transfer from UND Women’s Basketball Program

Freije was second on the team in points and rebounds last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Forward Fallyn Freije intends to transfer from the school, the university announced Thursday night.

“We wish Fallyn the best in her future endeavors,” head coach Travis Brewster said in a statement released by the team. “She helped lead us to two postseason runs, including a regular season Big Sky championship last year. We thank her for her contributions.”

Freije averaged 13.2 points per game and 7.7 assists in her junior campaign, both second on the team. She has one year of eligibility left.