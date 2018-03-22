LIVE: Officer-Involved Shooting

One man in the hospital after police say he lunged at them with a knife.

FARGO — North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations officials are working to collect evidence from the scene where a Fargo police officer shot a man who was allegedly trying to attack him with a knife.

Dispatch reports show calls started coming in at around 11:30 Wednesday night reporting a disturbance in the 3100 block of 32nd Street on the city’s south side, just off busy 32nd Avenue South and a couple of blocks away from Essentia Health.

Police say a woman in an apartment at 3101 32nd Street had an order for protection against a man who was there, Orlando Estrada, and when they found him in the doorway of the apartment, he went for one of them with a knife. The officer fired his gun, striking Estrada, who went back inside, police said.

Red River Valley SWAT responded and was eventually able to get Estrada to surrender. He’s been hospitalized and is being treated for his gunshot wound, and police expect him to be booked sometime later today. The police officer was not hurt.

Fargo police turned the case over to BCI investigators, but expect to make another statement later Thursday.

It’s the latest in a string of police shootings to rock the metro. A March 12th shooting in West Fargo left a 32-year-old man dead following a traffic stop.

Stay with KVRR for the latest information on this developing story.