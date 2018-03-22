NDSU LB Cox Defies Youth, Uses Experience to Help Younger Players

Jabril Cox led North Dakota State in tackles as a true freshman

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox has not completed his first year of college, but he is already using his experience to help out younger players in spring practice.

Cox led the team in tackles as a true freshman, and he says he put on eight pounds of muscle so far this offseason.

Even though he is far from being the oldest guy on the team, his game experience is valuable to many of the underclassmen.

“It helps out a lot, because now I can help out the younger guys that if they need help, since I’ve had that experience of playing in games,” Cox said after the team’s first spring practice. “It gave me the experience I needed for this year to focus on the little things, like getting my read steps right and getting more in depth with the playbook.”

Jabril Cox is expected to have an even bigger role in the upcoming season after linebacker Nick DeLuca graduated.