Officer Involved Shooting Sends Fargo Man To The Hospital

FARGO, ND – A man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an officer involved shooting in Fargo overnight.

Police responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment at 3101 32nd Street South around 11:30 p.m. and learned a woman at the address had a protection order against Orlando Estrada, who was inside the apartment with others.

Police Chief David Todd says as officers made contact with Estrada at the doorway, he came at police with a large knife. Todd says one of the officers,”in fear of his life,” fired his gun, hitting Estrada, who then retreated back inside. Those inside were able to escape.

SWAT took up position in the hallway and were able to convince Estrada to surrender. He was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition is not available. No others were injured.

The officer has been put on standard paid administrative leave. The state BCI is handling the investigation. This is the fourth, officer-involved shooting in the FM area since early Februar