Woman Finds A Dead Body In Her Front Yard

She Called Authorities To Her House In Naytahwaush Thursday Afternoon
TJ Nelson,

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. — A shocking discovery Thursday afternoon in Mahnomen County.

A woman called authorities after finding a dead man in her front yard in Naytahwaush.

The body was taken to Grand Forks for an autopsy.

The name of the man will be released after family has been notified.

The death is under investigation by numerous agencies including the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, BCA and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Related Post

Lieutenant B.J. Maxson Announces Candidacy for Gra...
One Person Dead After ATV Crash in Becker County
CONE ZONE: Kennedy Bridge in Grand Forks Closed fo...
Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Eludes Officers

You Might Like

Woman Finds A Dead Body In Her Front Yard

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. -- A shocking discovery Thursday afternoon in Mahnomen County. A woman called authorities after finding a dead man in her front yard in Naytahwaush. The body was taken to Grand Forks for an autopsy. The name of the…

Norsk Hostfest Signs Michael Bolton For Fall Festival

MINOT, N.D. -- The man behind some of the biggest hits of the 1990's is headed to the country's largest Scandinavian festival. Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bolton is set to perform September 27 at this fall's Norsk Hostfest in Minot.…

Fargo Public Library Lets Babies Get Artsy

FARGO, N.D. -- Even babies are getting the chance to get creative at the Fargo Public Library's "Artsy Babies" event. Different stations were set up so parents could interact with their baby through activities like mess–free painting, collages, and edible dough.…