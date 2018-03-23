Coach of the Week: NDSU Offensive Coordinator Courtney Messingham

The Bison have knocked out two of their 15 spring practices.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — At this time last season, North Dakota State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham was just getting a feel for the team.

Now, he has a national championship under his belt as he goes through his second set of spring practices in Fargo.

Storylines to follow this spring include: two freshmen fighting for the backup QB role, six returning running backs, Easton Stick bringing another year of experience. Coach Messingham touches on all of these topics and more in this week’s Coach of the Week interview.

