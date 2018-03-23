Fargo Schools Hire Superintendent

Mr. Rupak Gandhi is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Harrison District Two in Colorado Springs, CO.
Joe Radske,

 

FARGO, ND — Fargo Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the position of superintendent to Mr. Rupak Gandhi.

Gandhi has accepted the position pending the negotiation of a written contract.

Rupak Gandhi is currently the Research, Data and Accountability Officer (Assistant Superintendent) for Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, CO.

Gandhi graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

He holds a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ.

He’s currently obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.

Dr. Jeffrey Schatz will retire from the Fargo School District at the end of the school year.

Dr. Schatz has served as superintendent for the past six years.

 

 

 

