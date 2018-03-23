KVRR Round Table: NDSU Football Building Depth in Spring

The KVRR Sports team gives us a look at what to watch for in NDSU spring football
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The defending national champion NDSU Bison football team returned to the practice field this week for spring practices. Multiple starters will have a minimal role in the practices as they recover from injury. Coach Chris Klieman and the herd will take advantage of this and aim to create depth at many positions.

The KVRR sports team tells us which position groups to watch for in this years spring practices.

