KVRR Round Table: UND Hockey Season Review

The KVRR Sports team analyzes the UND 17-18 hockey season.

FARGO, N.D. — The University of North Dakota missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years. The Fighting Hawks finished their season with a win in the third place game of the NCHC tournament over Minnesota-Duluth.

The KVRR sports team analyzes the Fighting Hawks’ season and look at the squad moving forward after the departure of Christian Wolanin and Shane Gersich to the NHL.