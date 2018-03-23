LIVE: Tater Tot And Patton

From the wilds of Los Angeles to the ranchlands of South Dakota -- and now, to the streets of Fargo.
Emily Welker,

It’s a movie that’s making for some significant buzz among fans of independent film and it’s coming to the Fargo film fest for audiences right here in the region. By the producer of “Napoleon Dynamite” and starring “La-La Land” actress Jessica Rothe and Bates Wilder (Joy, Detroit) as her uncle, the film examines the life of a wayward millenial booted out of her usual routine who escapes her life to shake up her alcoholic uncle’s sedentary existence on his South Dakota ranch.

Written and directed by Andrew Kightlinger and shot in South Dakota, the film’s showing Friday night at the Fargo theater as part of the ongoing Fargo Film Festival. Kightlinger and Bates joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about bringing the characters to life, making the millenial story resonate with Upper Midwestern settings and audiences, and of course the importance of tater tots to all of us in the Midwest.

