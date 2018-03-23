Marijuana Trail Left After Burglary Near NDSU Campus

Sgt. Jerrod Wagner tells KFGO News, two male suspects who entered the house fled in car but not before dropping packages of marijuana in their haste to get away.
Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a burglary early Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of 11 1/2 Street North.

Sgt. Jerrod Wagner tells KFGO News, two male suspects who entered the house fled in car but not before dropping packages of marijuana in their haste to get away.

It appears the pot was the target of the burglars.

The initial report indicated a shot was fired but Wagner says it’s believed a cap gun or some type of replica gun was used.

Police conducted a search of the area but didn’t find any trace of the suspects.

Police were alerted by someone who ran to the nearby Loaf N’ Jug and told an employee to call 9-1-1.

The victims were uncooperative with officers on scene. No injuries were reported.

Related Post

Will Recreational Marijuana Soon Be Legal in North...
K9 Tracks Down Man Who Fled After Pursuit Near Whi...
Drugs Found in Clothing Donation to Once Upon a Ch...
Traffic Stop Results in Meth and Marijuana Drug Bu...

You Might Like

Fargo Schools Hire Superintendent

  FARGO, ND -- Fargo Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the position of superintendent to Mr. Rupak Gandhi. Gandhi has accepted the position pending the negotiation of a written contract. Rupak Gandhi is currently the Research, Data and…

Marijuana Trail Left After Burglary Near NDSU Campus

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a burglary early Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of 11 1/2 Street North. Sgt. Jerrod Wagner tells KFGO News, two male suspects who entered the house fled in car but…

Candidate for Moorhead Superintendent Arrested

  WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A candidate for Moorhead Schools superintendent has removed himself from consideration. He was a finalist until he ended up under arrest. Earlier this week, employees at Kwik Trip in Waite…