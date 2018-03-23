Marijuana Trail Left After Burglary Near NDSU Campus

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a burglary early Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of 11 1/2 Street North.

Sgt. Jerrod Wagner tells KFGO News, two male suspects who entered the house fled in car but not before dropping packages of marijuana in their haste to get away.

It appears the pot was the target of the burglars.

The initial report indicated a shot was fired but Wagner says it’s believed a cap gun or some type of replica gun was used.

Police conducted a search of the area but didn’t find any trace of the suspects.

Police were alerted by someone who ran to the nearby Loaf N’ Jug and told an employee to call 9-1-1.

The victims were uncooperative with officers on scene. No injuries were reported.