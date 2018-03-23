New Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools Selected

Rupak Gandhi will start his new job in July

FARGO, N.D. — After a week of interviewing finalists, Fargo Public Schools unanimously voted to hire Rupak Gandhi as the next superintendent.

“I’m over the moon. I’m just so energized and exhilarated to be here,” Gandhi said. “My wife and I— to be honest— we were in tears this morning, because we’re so passionate about moving our family to Fargo and being a part of this community and working with the great staff and group of students in our school districts.”

Gandhi is currently an assistant superintendent for a school district in Colorado Springs.

The Fargo School Board believes he has the qualities that will suit the district.

“He’s going to work hard for Fargo schools. He’s going to engage with the public — that’s something we continually need to work on. Always engaging and taking feedback,” said Rebecca Knutson, president of the board.

While Gandhi was in town, he spent a day visiting all 23 schools in the Fargo school district to get to know the community better.

“I’m trying to be the lead learner and lead teacher of an organization that’s really invested in our community. It’s my responsibility to be prepared, and it’s my responsibility to earn the trust of the community,” he said.

Gandhi says he believes it’s important to take the time to listen and learn from the people he’ll be serving.

“What the district needs I think will be shared from the internal stakeholders, our students, our staff, our community, teachers living this every day. I would just like to, out of respect for them, learn and listen from them about what the needs are instead of me making an assumption as an outsider coming in,” he said.

For Gandhi, it’s not just about the schools, but also about raising his family in the Fargo community.

“My wife and I were just blessed with a 5-month old son, so we’re really looking for that small town American life in the city,” he said.

Gandhi will start his new job in July when Jeffrey Schatz retires after six years as superintendent.