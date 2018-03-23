Play of the Winter Nominees Pt. 1

Vote for the play of the winter in this semifinal round
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — This week the KVRR sports team is celebrating the plays of the winter this week. This week’s semifinal match up is a battle of Moorhead.

Play number one comes from the Spuds hockey team. UND commit Carter Randklev scored a nifty goal that found its way onto Sportscenter’s top ten.

Play number two, was also by a Spud. Maleeck Harden followed up on a missed shot and slammed home the dunk.

Both plays are good, which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and our twitter poll @kvrrsports to choose which play advances to the championship round of the play of the winter.

