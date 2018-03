Shane Gersich Signs Entry-Level Contract with Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON D.C. — Shane Gersich signed a deal that will make him the 100th player from the University of North Dakota to play in the NHL.

The former UND forward signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals that will earn him an average of $925,000 per year.

As a junior, Gersich scored 13 goals and 16 assists. His 29 points were tied for the third-most on the team.