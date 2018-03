Six Power Play Goals Propel Fargo Force to Fifth Consecutive Win

Omaha and Fargo combine for 182 penalty minutes, most in USHL this season.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force scored six power play goals on 16 attempts in a 8-2 thrashing of Omaha. The Force and Lancers combined for 178 penalty minutes in the game.

Ben Meyers scored for the Force for his league-best ninth consecutive game. William Fallstrom also netted two goals for Fargo. The Force have now won five consecutive games.