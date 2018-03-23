Third Graders Bake Treats for Dogs and Cats to Support Animal Shelter

Centennial Elementary students donated $167 and a bag of treats to Homeward Animal Shelter





FARGO, N.D. — Third graders at Centennial Elementary are doing their part to help animals in need of a new home.

Kimberly Sandvig’s enrichment class baked dog and cat treats after reading the novel The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate.

The students sold the treats to family and friends, and donated just over 160 dollars to Homeward Animal Shelter in North Fargo.

Shelter manager Heather Clyde is happy that the students care so much about animals in need.

“It’s amazing to have the youth in our community helping out the animals in need. It shows that the next generation is very compassionate individuals and we can’t wait until they can grow up and adopt animals from our shelter,” said Clyde.

Over 90 animals are currently staying at the Homeward Animal Shelter.