Body of Missing Lake Park Man Found in Cormorant Township

Sheriff Todd Glander says the body of 29-year-old Sheldon Hambleton of Lake Park was recovered in the area of Spring Creek, around 11 a.m.Friday.

DETROIT LAKES, MN (KFGO) – Becker County are investigating after the body of a missing Lake Park man was recovered in Cormorant Township.

Hambleton was reported missing by his family March 15th after they had not heard from him for several days. Glander says the body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Assisting the Becker County Sheriff’s Office in the search and recovery efforts include Becker County Dive Rescue, Central Lakes Search and Rescue, Audubon Fire Department, Lake Park Fire Department, Lake Park ALERT, St. Mary’s EMS, MN DNR, Detroit Lakes Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and US Customs Boarder Patrol.