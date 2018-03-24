Easter Comes Early for Hundreds of Kids at Fercho Family YMCA

The annual Easter Eggstravaganza encourages exercise, easter spirit among local youths

FARGO, N.D. — Celebrating Easter in a fun manner was one of the goals for the Fercho Family YMCA at the annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

With many activities scattered around the gym, kids follow an Easter Egg trail to complete a series of physical activities.

“They’re going to be doing things on the obstacle course, jumping around on the bouncy house, you can go swim, we really want to get kiddos in the mindset as summer approaches that you can be active and have a good time too,” said Luke Hommerding, the Youth and Adult Programs Director for the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties.

Hommerding has organized the event the last two years.

He feels that he learns more about the community with each celebration.

“We find different things that work well with the kiddos, like the craft table and there’s actually a photo booth here with the Easter Bunny that went amazingly well last year,” said Hommerding.

Those lessons resonate well with parents.

“This is really fun. It’s great, and they’re having such a great time,” said Judy Stolz, a local parent.

Representatives from the YMCA say the event is intended to help kids stay active during the winter but it also gets kids in the Easter spirit.

With every Easter, Hommerding is grateful for the help he gets from the community.

“We have a ton of great people here at the Y, a lot of volunteers. We really get that family feel, that community feel so I’m learning too, but everyone is getting on board and doing some awesome stuff,” said Hommerding.

Even if it’s just one week away, many Easters have been made more special by the annual Eggstravaganza.

In addition to the Easter Egg Obstacle Course and the photo booth, kids could get their faces painted and also spin a wheel that encouraged simple exercises in exchange for prizes.