Goaltender Johnson Signs Deal with New Jersey

Johnson to try out with Devils minor league club.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — University of North Dakota senior goaltender Cam Johnson has agreed to a one-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils, the National Hockey League franchise announced on Saturday. Johnson will travel to Binghamton (AHL) and sign an AHL Amateur Try-Out Agreement with the club the following day.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent, recently concluded a decorated four-year career at North Dakota in which he etched his name throughout the program’s goaltending record books. The Troy, Mich., native will graduate with a 2.10 career goals against average that is tied with Zane McIntyre (2012-15) for the best in school history. Johnson also ranks second all-time at UND in career shutouts (12), fourth in wins (56), fifth in save percentage (.914), sixth in games played (102) and 10th in saves (2,214).

Johnson earned American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-America West Second Team honors as a sophomore in 2015-16 when he was also a Mike Richter Award finalist and led UND to a national championship. He set a UND single-season record for save percentage that season (.933) and posted the second-lowest GAA in school history (1.66). Johnson also enjoyed a stretch of four consecutive shutouts in which he broke the school record for longest shutout streak at 298 minutes, 25 seconds, which was at the time the second-longest in NCAA history.

He started 55 consecutive games spanning the final 30 starts of his sophomore season and the first 25 of his junior year, tying Jean-Philippe Lamoureux for the longest such streak in school history.

Johnson was a member of UND’s back-to-back National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) championship teams as a freshman and sophomore and was a 10-time NCHC Goaltender of the Week. He was also twice named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.

Johnson is the third Fighting Hawk to land a professional contract since the end of the 2017-18 season, joining junior forward Shane Gersich (Washington Capitals) and junior defenseman Christian Wolanin (Ottawa Senators).