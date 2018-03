Snow Reports from March 23rd-24th Winter Storm

Some areas received 6 inches of snow





March 23/24, 2018 Snowfall Reports from the National Weather Service Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Clay County... 2 N Moorhead 1.6 in Moorhead MN 2.0 N 1.6 in ...Otter Tail County... Fergus Falls 3.5 in Fergus Falls MN 0.9 NNE 2.8 in 5 NNE Fergus Falls 2.6 in Fergus Falls MN 5.6 NNE 2.6 in Richville MN 5.8 SSW 2.0 in 1 ENE Rothsay 1.8 in Rothsay MN 1.8 in Battle Lake MN 2.0 S 1.5 in 2 S Battle Lake 1.5 in 1 SW Ottertail 1.0 in 4 W Dunvilla 1.0 in Pelican Rapids MN 6.3 NNW 1.0 in Ottertail MN 1.0 in ...Polk County... 1 ENE Crookston 2.0 in Crookston MN 0.6 ENE 2.0 in ...Traverse County... Browns Valley 5.8 in ...Wilkin County... 4 NE Breckenridge 1.4 in Breckenridge MN 3 SE 1.4 in ...North Dakota... ...Benson County... Leeds 3.0 in Esmond ND 9 NNW 2.9 in ...Cass County... Fargo ND (APT) 1.3 in 1 NW Prairie Rose 1.3 in Fargo ND 3.4 SSE 1.3 in West Fargo ND 3.8 SSE 1.3 in 2 S North River 1.3 in 5 SSW Casselton 1.3 in 1 S Oxbow 1.3 in Durbin ND 5.4 WNW 1.3 in Fargo ND 3.0 NE 1.3 in ...Eddy County... New Rockford 1.0 in ...McIntosh County... Ashley 2.0 in ...Nelson County... 1 WNW Michigan 1.0 in Michigan ND 1.0 in ...Pembina County... Pembina ND 1.2 in Pembina 1.2 in ...Ramsey County... 1 WSW Starkweather 3.0 in Starkweather ND 3.0 in Devils Lake 2.0 in ...Ransom County... Lisbon ND 3.1 in 1 SSE Lisbon 3.1 in Lisbon ND 0.5 ENE 2.8 in ...Richland County... Lidgerwood ND 2.0 in 1 WSW Lidgerwood 2.0 in Mcleod ND 3 E 1.5 in 3 E Mcleod 1.5 in ...Sargent County... Havana 1.3 in Havana ND 1.3 in 4 WSW Rutland 1.0 in Forman ND 5 SSE 1.0 in ...Steele County... Hope ND 5.4 WNW 1.7 in 5 SSW Blabon 1.7 in ...Towner County... 3 N Sarles 5.0 in Cando 4.0 in ...Traill County... Grandin ND 7.1 ENE 1.1 in ...Walsh County... Lankin ND 6 E 1.0 in 4 WNW Pisek 1.0 in ...South Dakota... ...Roberts County... Wilmot 6.8 in Sisseton 6.0 in Browns Valley 3.0 in