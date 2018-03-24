Kids Jump Around during West Fargo’s Annual Bouncin’ Bash

The event features more than 20 inflatable obstacle courses and bouncy games

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Even with the winter weather, kids are finding ways to get out and be active.

The West Fargo Park District is allowing kids to bounce around inflatable obstacle courses as part of its annual Bouncin’ Bash.

For just $8, children over the age of six could bounce around on more than twenty inflatable obstacle courses and games.

Representatives from the West Fargo Park District believe this event is just what kids need to shake off the feeling of a long winter.

“It’s just a great opportunity with the weather that we’re having for them to get out of the house and burn off energy. As you can see, we have plenty of space and plenty of games for kids to run around and just really be active and wear themselves out on,” said Katie Ettish of the West Fargo Park District.

The event continues tomorrow from 11am to 5pm at Veterans Memorial Arena near West Fargo High School.