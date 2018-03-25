Forward Olson Signs with South Carolina Stingrays

Olson will make professional debut in the ECHL with South Carolina

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota senior forward Trevor Olson has signed with the South Carolina Stingrays of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), it was announced on Sunday. Olson has joined the Stingrays in Orlando and will make his professional debut today.

Olson, an undrafted free agent, played in 121 career games at North Dakota and registered 11 goals and 24 assists. He is coming off of a senior season in which he tallied two goals and eight assists in 26 games and was named to his first National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Academic All-Conference Team.

Olson enjoyed his best season as a junior in 2016-17, when he was named UND’s co-recipient of the Coaches’ Unsung Hero Award after registering six goals and 10 assists in 38 games and led the team with four game-winning goals.

A native of Duluth, Minn., Olson was a member of UND’s national championship team in 2015-16 and helped lead the program to NCHC regular-season titles as a freshman and sophomore.

Olson is the fourth Fighting Hawk to land a professional contract since the end of the 2017-18 season, joining senior goaltender Cam Johnson (New Jersey Devils), junior forward Shane Gersich (Washington Capitals) and junior defenseman Christian Wolanin (Ottawa Senators).