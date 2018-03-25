Moorhead Native Will Borgen Signs with Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Buffalo Sabres PR) — The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Will Borgen to a three-year, entry-level contract. Borgen will sign an ATO and report to the Rochester Americans (AHL). The entry-level contract will begin starting with the 2018-19 season.

Borgen (6’2″, 188 lbs.) recently completed his NCAA career with St. Cloud State, collecting 41 points (5+36) in 106 games. The native of Moorhead, Minnesota was named the National College Hockey Conference’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year this season.

Borgen was one of four collegiate players to be named to the 2018 United States Olympic Men’s Hockey Team. The defenseman also captured a bronze medal with the U.S. team at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.