Moorhead Native Will Borgen Signs with Buffalo Sabres

Borgen is set to join the Rochester Americans, Sabres AHL affiliate.
Jeremy Klein,

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Buffalo Sabres PR) — The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Will Borgen to a three-year, entry-level contract. Borgen will sign an ATO and report to the Rochester Americans (AHL). The entry-level contract will begin starting with the 2018-19 season.

Borgen (6’2″, 188 lbs.) recently completed his NCAA career with St. Cloud State, collecting 41 points (5+36) in 106 games. The native of Moorhead, Minnesota was named the National College Hockey Conference’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year this season.

Borgen was one of four collegiate players to be named to the 2018 United States Olympic Men’s Hockey Team. The defenseman also captured a bronze medal with the U.S. team at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Sabres selected Borgen in the fourth round (92nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Related Post

Moorhead High Students Hold Assembly To Honor Park...
Potato Brothers Serving Up Fresh Tots for the Unit...
GBB: Haiby’s 40 Points Leads Moorhead Past S...
HS Boys Hockey: Davies Wins Nail-Biter, Moorhead C...

You Might Like

"One More Chapter" Wraps Up Skating Season

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead figure skaters spend hours a week crafting their skills and tweaking their movements for competition. Skate Dad Jamey Pesek says, "My daughter's been doing this since she was three years old…