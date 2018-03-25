No Travel Advisory Lifted In Grand Forks
Witnesses Tell Us Numerous Vehicles Have Ended Up In The Ditches
UPDATE 7:55 P.M.
No Travel Advisory LIFTED in the Grand Forks area
The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have LIFTED a No Travel Advisory for the Grand Forks area. A Travel Alert remains in effect due to snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibility.
A Travel Alert remains in effect for northeastern and portions of southeastern North Dakota due to snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibility. Cities included in the Travel Alert are Grand Forks, Drayton, Grafton, Pembina, Jamestown, Valley City, Ellendale, and surrounding areas.
ORIGINAL POST BELOW:
MNDOT says travel is not advised from East Grand Forks to Thief River Falls and north to Karlstad.