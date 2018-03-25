No Travel Advisory Lifted In Grand Forks

Witnesses Tell Us Numerous Vehicles Have Ended Up In The Ditches

UPDATE 7:55 P.M.

No Travel Advisory LIFTED in the Grand Forks area

The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have LIFTED a No Travel Advisory for the Grand Forks area. A Travel Alert remains in effect due to snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibility.

A Travel Alert remains in effect for northeastern and portions of southeastern North Dakota due to snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibility. Cities included in the Travel Alert are Grand Forks, Drayton, Grafton, Pembina, Jamestown, Valley City, Ellendale, and surrounding areas.

ORIGINAL POST BELOW:

No Travel Advisory Grand Forks area

The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a No Travel Advisory for the Grand Forks area due to icy roads and near zero visibility.

A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

MNDOT says travel is not advised from East Grand Forks to Thief River Falls and north to Karlstad.

Travel Alert NE & SE ND

The NDDOT along with the NDHP have issued a Travel Alert for portions of northeastern and southeastern North Dakota due to snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibility.

Cities included in the Travel Alert are Drayton, Grafton, Pembina, Jamestown, Valley City, Ellendale, and surrounding areas. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.