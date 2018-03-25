Northern And Central Minnesota Seeing A Daycare Shortage

2,500 children in the northwestern part of the state can't get the day care they need
TJ Nelson,

Research shows that rural Minnesota is seeing a shortage of day care options.

The Center for Rural Policy and Development found the northern and central parts of the state are particularly affected.

The research estimates that roughly 2,500 children in the northwestern part of the state can’t get the day care they need.

Small in-home day cares are closing at a rapid rate.

The state has seen a 25 percent drop in such facilities over the past 12 years.

Larger day care centers are beginning to fill the gap in the Twin Cities, but those centers aren’t as common in rural areas.

