“One More Chapter” Wraps Up Skating Season

Figure skaters showed off their talent at the annual Moorhead Ice Show

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead figure skaters spend hours a week crafting their skills and tweaking their movements for competition.

Skate Dad Jamey Pesek says, “My daughter’s been doing this since she was three years old and now, she’s eleven. We see her progress every year and look back on some of the photos and the videos.”

For most of these skaters, the annual ice show is a performance they look forward to each year.

“It’s really fun to see them take on their character and really do a great job,” says Skate Mom Kristi Gellner.

And for their parents, it is one of their proudest moments.

Gellner adds, “It’s hard work and it’s dedication and it’s a love for a sport but you know really? I want her to have fun. That’s the most important thing and that’s what she’s doing.”

Hundreds gathered at Moorhead Sports Arena next to familiar faces they see year after year.

Pesek says, “It becomes a bit of a family. You get to know other families and skaters.”

Each show has a theme but this year the director decided to let each skater tell a story right out of the book.

Gellner says, “They were excited about picking out the perfect costume that matched exactly what the character had.”

Some are three years old, just learning how to skate, while others are saying goodbye before their college years ahead.

“You see some of the seniors out there. Gets very emotional for those families,” says Pesek.

Many of the parents say figure skating is fun for these skaters but also teaches life skills.

Pesek adds, “But I think it also builds a lot of character.”

They say it sets itself apart from other sports.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better and I couldn’t ask for a better program,” says Gellner.

Pesek says, “Every one of these kids won today. They went out and had a great time and you won’t always see that with every sport.”

The skaters had three shows this weekend and start their spring competition season next week.