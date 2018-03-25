Protecting Minnesota’s Balloting Process From Attack

UPDATE 7:55 P.M. No Travel Advisory LIFTED in the Grand Forks area The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have LIFTED a No Travel Advisory for the Grand Forks area. A Travel Alert…
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's elections chief is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security to protect the state's balloting process from attack. It comes as concern grows about Russian targeting of America's election infrastructure. Senate Intelligence Committee leaders…
Research shows that rural Minnesota is seeing a shortage of day care options. The Center for Rural Policy and Development found the northern and central parts of the state are particularly affected. The research estimates that roughly 2,500 children in…