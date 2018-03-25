West Fargo Park District Holds Annual Bouncin’ Bash

It featured more than 20 bouncy houses for kids

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It may be spring but the weather certainly doesn’t feel like it yet.

Since most kids are stuck indoors until the nicer weather arrives, the West Fargo Park District tried to help them burn off some energy with its Bouncin’ Bash.

They had over 20 bouncy houses including ones with an obstacle course and a wrecking ball. Parents were free and kids got in with an $8 wristband.

“Oh my gosh, it’s my favorite. Absolute favorite part. The kids walk in and their faces just light up. They can’t believe how many games there are and all the different things,” said Katie Ettish, with the West Fargo Park District. “They’re like ‘we get to go on all of this.’ And that’s the great thing about the wristband. It includes everything. There’s no additional fees once you get in the door.”

The West Fargo Park District will also host an Easter Egg Hunt from 4:30–7:00 pm on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Arena.