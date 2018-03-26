Crowning Pageant Winners from North and South Dakota

Eight delegates are being crowned from North and South Dakota to move on to the next round in Florida
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — Eight delegates are being crowned from North and South Dakota at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Fargo.

Many of these contestants have been a part of the pageant world for years and are trying to make their way to Florida.

These chosen eight will represent their states at Miss United States in Orlando.

Those judging the contest were from all over the region to give different views when choosing.

The event emcee read, “Now more than ever, it’s important to shine a light on the strong compassionate, intelligent talented women who can serve as a powerful role model. These ladies are literally rewriting the rule book for what true beauty is all about.”

The contestants went through two days of rounds which included one-on-one interviews, questions and different outfit categories.

