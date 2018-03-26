American Diabetes Association to Celebrate “Alert” Day Tomorrow

You can find out your risk of getting type two diabetes with a 60 second test

FARGO, N.D. — Tomorrow you can find out if you’re at risk for developing type two diabetes in just 60 seconds.

American Diabetes Association is offering a free, 60 second test on its website as part of its annual Alert Day.

The test will ask questions such as what gender you are, what your health history is and whether you maintain an active lifestyle.

More than 184,000 North Dakotans have prediabetes.

ADA members want to share the test with everyone.

“We’re asking the general public to wake up. We want you to encourage yourself, your friends, your family, your coworkers to take this 60–second test to see if you are at risk for developing type two diabetes,”

said Jeanine Larson, with the American Diabetes Association. “If you are, don’t panic. You just need to reach out to your primary care physician and then they can help you as this can be prevented.”

American Diabetes Association will keep the test online for anyone who is unable to take it tomorrow.