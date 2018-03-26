Arrests Made In Weekend Arson Fires in Lake Park, MN

Fire departments from Lake Park, Audubon and Hawley responded to find several active fires in the gym.

LAKE PARK, MN — Lake Park, MN Police say three juveniles are facing charges after a weekend fire and vandalism at the former Lake Park Audubon High School.

Saturday, March 24, at around 11:17 a.m. the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passer by that the door to the gymnasium was open and smoke was pouring out.

They were quickly put out.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal after a preliminary investigation ruled the fires to be arson.

Saturday night the Lake Park Police received a call from a citizen saying they had information on the fire.

That information lead to a 13 year old male from Audubon, MN and two 14 year old males from Lake Park, MN to be interviewed.

The teenagers admitted to lighting the fires as well as some prior break-ins and vandalism to the building.

Charges have been forwarded to the Becker County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into the fires and past vandalism is active.

Anyone with information about the fire or prior damage is asked to call the Lake Park Police Department at 218-238-6922.

The former High School building is slated for development into housing units.

The fires and vandalism caused no structural damage to the building.