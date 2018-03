Ask Danny: Paint Finish Problems

Go high-gloss or low?

What with the blitz of back to back storms and plummeting temps predicted for the rest of the week, spring hasn’t sprung so much as sputtered so far.

That may leave you with a bit more time on your hands to take up indoor projects than you’d anticipated. So how do you know which paint finish to pick for your project?

Danny Lipford knows, in this week’s Ask Danny.