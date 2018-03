Beth Slette Offered West Fargo Superintendent Position

School Board Voted 7-0 To Offer The Job To Slette

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools has a new superintendent.

School board members voted unanimously to offer the position to Beth Slette.

She is the current West Fargo assistant superintendent of elementary education and has been with the district since 1994.

Slette was one of two final candidates in the running for the job.

The other was Ben Johnson who is assistant superintendent of secondary education in Bismarck.

Slette will replace Dr. David Flowers who is retiring in June.