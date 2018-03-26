You Can Hear “A Horse With No Name” Live In Fargo

America Set To Perform In May At Fargo Theatre
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — You can celebrate “America” during Fargo Marathon weekend.

America was founded in London in the 1960’s and quickly achieved success with a string of hits including “A Horse With No Name”, “I Need You” and “Sister Golden Hair”.

Forty plus years later and these friends are still making music and touring the world.

You can catch them on Friday, May 18 at Fargo Theatre.

Tickets are $69.50 to $99.50 and go on sale Friday at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.

Related Post

Fargo Theatre Offering Holiday Concerts at Noon
Three Weeks and Had It! Prince George Not Impresse...
Dwight Yoakam, Mary Chapin Carpenter Coming to Far...
Concordia College, Fargo Theatre Honor Martin Luth...

You Might Like

You Can Hear "A Horse With No Name" Live In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- You can celebrate "America" during Fargo Marathon weekend. America was founded in London in the 1960's and quickly achieved success with a string of hits including "A Horse With No Name", "I Need You" and "Sister Golden…

Vice President Mike Pence Will Be In Fargo On Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fargo tomorrow to attend a fundraiser and talk about the recently passed tax cuts. Pence will arrive just before noon and attend a private fundraiser for Congressman Kevin Cramer's U.S.…

Man Charged With Killing His Elderly Grandparents

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. -- A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home. A criminal complaint charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel…