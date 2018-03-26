More Than $25,000 Raised So Far For Fargo Family After Deadly Car Crash

Friends and family of Trista Curry set up the page to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.
Joe Radske,

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND — A YouCaring page has been set up to help a Fargo family that lost two children in a weekend car accident.

Friends and family of Trista Curry set up the page to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

Curry’s one year old and nine year old boys were killed in the crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says there was heavy blowing snow on Interstate 29 on Sunday morning.

Their car was t-boned by a semi when it hit the passenger side.

Curry and her 3 year old daughter were taken to Altru in Grand Forks with serious injuries.

The children’s father and Trista’s partner, Bryan, was not in the vehicle.

According to the YouCaring page, Trista Curry and her 3 children were in a fatal car accident after a semi-truck hit their car.

Two of the kids, Camden and Maxwell, were killed in the crash.

Avalon survived the accident but is currently fighting injuries.

 

