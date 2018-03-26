More Than $25,000 Raised So Far For Fargo Family After Deadly Car Crash

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND -- A YouCaring page has been set up to help a Fargo family that lost two children in a weekend car accident. Friends and family of Trista Curry set up the page to help the family with…
LAKE PARK, MN -- Lake Park, MN Police say three juveniles are facing charges after a weekend fire and vandalism at the former Lake Park Audubon High School. Saturday, March 24, at around 11:17 a.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead figure skaters spend hours a week crafting their skills and tweaking their movements for competition. Skate Dad Jamey Pesek says, "My daughter's been doing this since she was three years old…