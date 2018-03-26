Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

Supreme Court Justice Weighs In
Adam Ladwig,

 

The ruling is in. Hot dogs are officially sandwiches.

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently issuing the controversial opinion during a late night interview.

“The Notorious RBG” handing down a decision in one of the nation’s most hotly-contested questions of little to no importance.

NFL star J.J. Watt, actor Matt Damon and media personality Al Roker are all on record being on the other side of this argument. While actress Meryl Streep and Food Network host Alton Brown say a hot dog is in fact a sandwich.

What do you think?

You Might Like

LAKE PARK, MN -- Lake Park, MN Police say three juveniles are facing charges after a weekend fire and vandalism at the former Lake Park Audubon High School. Saturday, March 24, at around 11:17 a.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office…

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead figure skaters spend hours a week crafting their skills and tweaking their movements for competition. Skate Dad Jamey Pesek says, "My daughter's been doing this since she was three years old…