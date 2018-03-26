LIVE: Working With Molten Metal to Make Your Own Jewelry

Taking the mystery out of the lost wax method.

It sounds so mysterious, the “lost wax method” of making jewelry — like the lost tomb of an ancient mummy that’s stymied archaeologists for years. Turns out, the lost wax method of making jewelry is almost that old. The technique that takes a wax mold form to create rings and pendants out of molten metal dates back to the Bronze Age and is still in use today.

You can use it too, at a new class at the Plains Art Museum. Local artist James Wolberg and jeweler Michael Koselar teamed up to show the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio how the lost wax method works and how you can create your very own striking adornments with this ancient and fascinating technique.