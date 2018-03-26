LIVE: Working With Molten Metal to Make Your Own Jewelry

Taking the mystery out of the lost wax method.
Emily Welker,

It sounds so mysterious, the “lost wax method” of making jewelry — like the lost tomb of an ancient mummy that’s stymied archaeologists for years. Turns out, the lost wax method of making jewelry is almost that old. The technique that takes a wax mold form to create rings and pendants out of molten metal dates back to the Bronze Age and is still in use today.

You can use it too, at a new class at the Plains Art Museum. Local artist James Wolberg and jeweler Michael Koselar teamed up to show the Morning Show’s Emily Welker  live in-studio how the lost wax method works and how you can create your very own striking adornments with this ancient and fascinating technique.

You Might Like

Arrests Made In Weekend Arson Fires in Lake Park, MN

LAKE PARK, MN -- Lake Park, MN Police say three juveniles are facing charges after a weekend fire and vandalism at the former Lake Park Audubon High School. Saturday, March 24, at around 11:17 a.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office…

"One More Chapter" Wraps Up Skating Season

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead figure skaters spend hours a week crafting their skills and tweaking their movements for competition. Skate Dad Jamey Pesek says, "My daughter's been doing this since she was three years old…