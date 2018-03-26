Man Charged With Killing His Elderly Grandparents

FARGO, N.D. -- You can celebrate "America" during Fargo Marathon weekend. America was founded in London in the 1960's and quickly achieved success with a string of hits including "A Horse With No Name", "I Need You" and "Sister Golden…
FARGO, N.D. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fargo tomorrow to attend a fundraiser and talk about the recently passed tax cuts. Pence will arrive just before noon and attend a private fundraiser for Congressman Kevin Cramer's U.S.…
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. -- A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home. A criminal complaint charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel…