Man Charged With Killing His Elderly Grandparents

Bodies Found In Charred Vehicle In Kandiyohi County
TJ Nelson,
Gloria & Wilbert Scheel, Gregory Scheel

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home.

A criminal complaint charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel.

Their bodies were found in their car along a rural road in Kandiyohi County Thursday.

The complaint says Wilbert’s arms and legs were bound and he had a plastic bag over his head.

Gloria was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

Some portions of the interior had been charred and covered in soot.

Scheel was arrested when he was spotted walking in the area.

Bail has been set at $3 million and he remains in custody in Stearns County.

Related Post

Dunseith Man Making Plea in Alleged Attempted Murd...
Jury Selected in Fargo Murder Trial; Friends and F...
North Dakota Man Accused of Killing Mother Request...
17 Hurt, 2 Dead in Shooting Spree at Kentucky High...

You Might Like

You Can Hear "A Horse With No Name" Live In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- You can celebrate "America" during Fargo Marathon weekend. America was founded in London in the 1960's and quickly achieved success with a string of hits including "A Horse With No Name", "I Need You" and "Sister Golden…

Vice President Mike Pence Will Be In Fargo On Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fargo tomorrow to attend a fundraiser and talk about the recently passed tax cuts. Pence will arrive just before noon and attend a private fundraiser for Congressman Kevin Cramer's U.S.…

Man Charged With Killing His Elderly Grandparents

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. -- A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home. A criminal complaint charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel…