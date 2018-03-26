Randklev’s Highlight Makes Final for Top Play of the Winter

We are bracketing off the top plays from the winter high school sports season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey star Carter Randklev is moving on in the tournament to decide the Dj Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Winter.

Randklev received more votes than his schoolmate, Maleeck Harden, as we are one step closer to locking down the best play from the winter sports season.

The other two semifinalists will be revealed on Friday in KVRR Sports Extra.