Snow Reports from March 25th Winter Storm

East Grand Forks reportedly received 12 inches of snow





PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT...SUMMARY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EASTERN ND/GRAND FORKS ND 942 PM CDT SUN MAR 25 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0100 PM HEAVY SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M2.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND OFFICIAL NWS OBS STORM TOTAL THROUGH 1 PM. 0100 PM HEAVY SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M2.1 INCH GRAND FORKS ND ASOS STORM TOTAL THROUGH 1 PM AT GRAND FORKS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. 0313 PM HEAVY SNOW HOLT 48.29N 96.19W 03/25/2018 E5.0 INCH MARSHALL MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL THROUGH 315 PM. REPORT RECEIVED VIA FACEBOOK. 0313 PM HEAVY SNOW 4 NW GOLDEN LAKE 47.62N 97.70W 03/25/2018 E7.0 INCH Steele ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL THROUGH 315 PM. REPORT RECEIVED VIA FACEBOOK. 0319 PM HEAVY SNOW EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.02W 03/25/2018 E5.0 INCH POLK MN NWS EMPLOYEE STORM TOTAL THROUGH 320 PM. 0430 PM SNOW FISHER 47.80N 96.80W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0430 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M5.5 INCH GRAND FORKS ND OFFICIAL NWS OBS STORM TOTAL SO FAR AT NWS OFFICE IN NORTHWEST SIDE OF GRAND FORKS. STILL SNOWING 0430 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M6.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND NWS EMPLOYEE SOUTH SIDE OF TOWN 32ND/CHERRY. STILL SNOWING. 0500 PM SNOW FINLEY 47.51N 97.84W 03/25/2018 M5.5 INCH STEELE ND PUBLIC IN TOWN. STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW 5 E MAYVILLE 47.50N 97.22W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH Traill ND PUBLIC FORMER NWS EMPLOYEE. STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW HOLT 48.29N 96.19W 03/25/2018 E8.0 INCH MARSHALL MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW 12 N MAYVILLE 47.67N 97.33W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH Grand Forks ND PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.02W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW 4 NW NEWFOLDEN 48.40N 96.39W 03/25/2018 E8.0 INCH Marshall MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW MALLORY 47.88N 96.91W 03/25/2018 M6.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0500 PM SNOW 5 W THIEF RIVER FALLS 48.11N 96.28W 03/25/2018 M2.5 INCH Pennington MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0518 PM SNOW ROSEAU 48.85N 95.76W 03/25/2018 M6.0 INCH ROSEAU MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0518 PM SNOW FISHER 47.80N 96.80W 03/25/2018 M9.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC UPDATE FROM EARLIER REPORT...STILL SNOWING. 0520 PM SNOW ORISKA 46.93N 97.79W 03/25/2018 M4.5 INCH BARNES ND PUBLIC 0520 PM SNOW WARREN 48.20N 96.77W 03/25/2018 M7.5 INCH MARSHALL MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0545 PM SNOW LITCHVILLE 46.66N 98.19W 03/25/2018 E4.0 INCH BARNES ND PUBLIC STILL LIGHT SNOW 0554 PM SNOW VIKING 48.22N 96.41W 03/25/2018 E6.0 INCH MARSHALL MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0554 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M9.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC SNOWBOARD MEASUREMENT BY FORMER NWS EMPLOYEE IN SE GRAND FORKS. STILL SNOWING 0554 PM SNOW 3 SE HANNAFORD 47.28N 98.14W 03/25/2018 M5.5 INCH Griggs ND PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0554 PM SNOW NORTHWOOD 47.74N 97.57W 03/25/2018 M8.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC LIGHT SNOW STILL FALLING 0627 PM SNOW EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.02W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC NORTH SIDE OF EGF. STILL SNOWING 0627 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS AFB 47.96N 97.38W 03/25/2018 E5.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC 0627 PM SNOW 6 S NEWFOLDEN 48.27N 96.33W 03/25/2018 E7.5 INCH Marshall MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0627 PM SNOW 12 W THIEF RIVER FALLS 48.11N 96.44W 03/25/2018 M6.5 INCH Pennington MN PUBLIC STILL SNOWING 0633 PM SNOW 4 W NEWFOLDEN 48.36N 96.42W 03/25/2018 M8.0 INCH Marshall MN PUBLIC RULER MEASUREMENT. STILL SNOWING 0730 PM SNOW THIEF RIVER FALLS 48.11N 96.18W 03/25/2018 M5.0 INCH PENNINGTON MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0730 PM SNOW 5 E VALLEY CITY 46.92N 97.90W 03/25/2018 E6.0 INCH Barnes ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0734 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M8.0 INCH GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC TOTAL STORM SOUTHEAST SIDE OF GRAND FORKS 32ND/CHERRY. 0734 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M6.3 INCH GRAND FORKS ND OFFICIAL NWS OBS STORM TOTAL AT NWS OFFICE ON NORTHWEST SIDE OF TOWN. 0820 PM SNOW 5 W NEWFOLDEN 48.36N 96.44W 03/25/2018 M10.0 INCH Marshall MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0820 PM SNOW RED LAKE FALLS 47.89N 96.27W 03/25/2018 M0.8 INCH RED LAKE MN PUBLIC 0820 PM SNOW 5 WNW HOPE 47.35N 97.82W 03/25/2018 M7.3 INCH Steele ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0820 PM SNOW EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.02W 03/25/2018 M8.5 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL SOUTH EGF NEAR ORTONS. 0820 PM SNOW HATTON 47.64N 97.46W 03/25/2018 M8.5 INCH TRAILL ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0820 PM SNOW MALLORY 47.88N 96.91W 03/25/2018 M8.0 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0820 PM SNOW ROSEAU 48.85N 95.76W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH ROSEAU MN PUBLIC STILL LIGHT SNOW 0828 PM SNOW THIEF RIVER FALLS 48.11N 96.18W 03/25/2018 E1.0 INCH PENNINGTON MN PUBLIC STILL LIGHT SNOW 0828 PM SNOW GREENBUSH 48.70N 96.18W 03/25/2018 M7.0 INCH ROSEAU MN PUBLIC STILL LIGHT SNOW 0833 PM SNOW EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.02W 03/25/2018 M8.5 INCH POLK MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL FROM AROUND TOWN INDICATED WIDESPREAD 8 TO 9 INCH AMOUNTS. 0833 PM SNOW GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W 03/25/2018 M8.5 INCH Grand Forks ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL. WIDESPREAD 8 TO 9 INCH REPORTS SOUTH HALF OF GRAND FORKS. 0833 PM SNOW HILLSBORO 47.40N 97.06W 03/25/2018 M6.0 INCH TRAILL ND PUBLIC STILL LIGHT SNOW 0934 PM SNOW BUXTON 47.60N 97.10W 03/25/2018 M8.5 INCH TRAILL ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0934 PM SNOW BADGER 48.78N 96.02W 03/25/2018 M6.0 INCH ROSEAU MN PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0934 PM SNOW DAZEY 47.19N 98.20W 03/25/2018 M4.8 INCH BARNES ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL 0934 PM SNOW 5 E MAYVILLE 47.50N 97.22W 03/25/2018 M8.0 INCH Traill ND PUBLIC STORM TOTAL. FROM FORMER NWS EMPLOYEE. 1045 PM SNOW 7 E EAST GRAND FORKS 03/25/2018 M 12.0 INCH Polk MN STORM TOTAL