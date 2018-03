Ten Former Bison to Take Part in NDSU Pro Day

The Bison Pro Day is Thursday morning at 10:00

FARGO, N.D. — Ten former Bison football players are making their next move to impress NFL scouts this week.

North Dakota State is holding its Pro Day on Thursday.

Expected attendees include:

Chris Board, LB

Nick DeLuca, LB

Tre Dempsey, S

James Fisher, LS

Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB

Jeff Illies, TE

Jackson Koonce, P

Austin Kuhnert, OL

Nate Tanguay, DT

Connor Wentz, TE/FB

The Pro Day is closed to the public.