UND Hockey Tops NCAA in Attendance for seventh Consecutive Year

The Fighting Hawks drew nearly a quarter-million fans in the 2017-18 season.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota led NCAA Division I men’s hockey in attendance for the seventh year in a row in 2017-18, drawing nearly 240,000 fans through the gates of Ralph Engelstad Arena.

North Dakota totaled 239,563 fans during its 21 home games this season, making it the only program in the country to exceed the 200,000 plateau. The Fighting Hawks also led the nation in average attendance for the fourth straight season in 2017-18, averaging 11,408 fans per game, and drew to 98 percent capacity in the 11,634-seat Engelstad Arena.

“There is no greater fanbase in all of college hockey and we are grateful for their amazing devotion,” said UND Head Coach Brad Berry. “Our fans provide us with a tremendous home-ice advantage when we’re playing at Ralph Engelstad Arena and they’ve shown time and time again that they’ll follow us on the road, loudly and proudly, no matter where we go. The support we have is unparalleled in our sport and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

North Dakota 17-13-10 overall in 2017-18 and lost just five of its 21 home games (10-5-6).

NCAA Total Attendance Leaders:

Rk. School GP Total

North Dakota 21 239,563 Wisconsin 18 198,283 Minnesota 16 165,785 Denver 21 118,954 Minnesota Duluth 20 116,224 Penn State 19 112,221 Omaha 18 110,115 Ohio State 20 106,737 Michigan 19 102,575 Notre Dame 21 96,675

NCAA Average Attendance Leaders:

Rk. School GP Average