UND Hockey Tops NCAA in Attendance for seventh Consecutive Year

The Fighting Hawks drew nearly a quarter-million fans in the 2017-18 season.
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) The University of North Dakota led NCAA Division I men’s hockey in attendance for the seventh year in a row in 2017-18, drawing nearly 240,000 fans through the gates of Ralph Engelstad Arena.

North Dakota totaled 239,563 fans during its 21 home games this season, making it the only program in the country to exceed the 200,000 plateau. The Fighting Hawks also led the nation in average attendance for the fourth straight season in 2017-18, averaging 11,408 fans per game, and drew to 98 percent capacity in the 11,634-seat Engelstad Arena.

“There is no greater fanbase in all of college hockey and we are grateful for their amazing devotion,” said UND Head Coach Brad Berry. “Our fans provide us with a tremendous home-ice advantage when we’re playing at Ralph Engelstad Arena and they’ve shown time and time again that they’ll follow us on the road, loudly and proudly, no matter where we go. The support we have is unparalleled in our sport and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

North Dakota 17-13-10 overall in 2017-18 and lost just five of its 21 home games (10-5-6).

 

NCAA Total Attendance Leaders:

Rk.   School                      GP         Total

  1. North Dakota            21   239,563
  2. Wisconsin                  18     198,283
  3. Minnesota                 16     165,785
  4. Denver                      21     118,954
  5. Minnesota Duluth        20     116,224
  6. Penn State                 19     112,221
  7. Omaha                     18     110,115
  8. Ohio State                 20     106,737
  9. Michigan                   19     102,575
  10. Notre Dame               21       96,675

 

NCAA Average Attendance Leaders:

Rk.   School                      GP     Average

  1. North Dakota            21     11,408
  2. Wisconsin                  18       10,436
  3. Minnesota                 16        8,725
  4. Omaha                     18        6,118
  5. Penn State                 19        5,906
  6. Minnesota Duluth        20        5,811
  7. Denver                      21        5,665
  8. Michigan                   19        5,399
  9. Ohio State                 20        5,337
  10. Michigan State           16        5,157

