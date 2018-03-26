West Fargo Baseball Patiently Waiting To Get Outside, Defend State Title

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Despite snow still covering the ground in the metro, the defending state champion West Fargo Packers are back to work indoors in an attempt to try to repeat last year’s success.

“It was exciting last year and we know that we want to be able to do it again,” senior Tristen Roehrich said. “We just got to sit in here and work hard. Being inside is tough to do, but you just got to wait and wait until you can get outside.”

West Fargo is scheduled to open the season the first week of April in Sioux Falls.

“With the experienced group we have, there is a lot of things that we can get done in the gym,” head coach Brett Peterson said. “We can find things to do for two–three weeks if that is what it takes before we get outside.”

The Pack return multiple starters in the lineup from last year’s squad including shortstop Jake Faircloth and center fielder Andy Gravdahl, both of which are three year starters.

With the help of the legion season, West Fargo feels like its got the arms with Roehrich and fellow senior Ryan Bourissa on the mound to make a run at a repeat.

“I think you have that confidence,” Peterson stated. “The guys they’ve been there. They know what to expect. They’ve been through the EDC, the state tournament, the regular season. I think that experience is going to be a huge benefit for us going forward.”

Last season the Packers won the EDC regular season title, the EDC tournament title and the state title.

“We want to have the same outcome as we did last year,” Bourissa said. “We still have to work hard because we lost five solid seniors. We know that we have to work hard and our mindset isn’t changing at all of how we come to practice everyday.”

It will take another solid effort to accomplish the team’s season goals.

“We always have a three step plan,” Roehrich said. “It is: you got to win the regular season title, the EDC tournament and the state tournament. Hopefully we can do all three of those again.”