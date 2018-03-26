YouCaring Page Raises Money for Fargo Family Involved in Fatal Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol says Trista Curry was driving with her two sons and daughter on I–29 near Reynolds when she lost control of the SUV while trying to change lanes.

The vehicle began spinning and a semi driver tried to avoid crashing but couldn’t and hit the passenger side.

Both one–year–old Maxwell and nine–year–old Camden were killed.

“They were the lights of their lives, these three children are what these parents lives just rotated around. You don’t often see a family where it is just so much about the kids and it just makes this kind of thing unthinkable,” said Lauren Ward, a close family friend of the Curry’s.

Trista and three–year–old Avalon were rushed to Altru in Grand Forks and are still being treated for injuries.

Friends and loved ones say they couldn’t sit by after they learned what had happened.

“As so many people who are kind of the bystanders to loved ones who are going through something like this, there’s just a very overwhelming sense of helplessness and also that deep desire and need to do something for the people that you care so much about,” Ward said.

So Ward and her wife Cassandra started a YouCaring page for the Curry’s.

But they say the response has been incredible so far as the original goal of $26,000 quickly became $100,000 due to the amount of people donating.

“I hope that Trista and the family can really feel this love and how much this community is coming to rally around her,” Ward said.

It’s not even just money anymore that people are offering to the Curry’s.

“People have offered to donate the flower arrangements for the funeral. Someone is asking if they can donate a billboard to get the word out about the site because the financial need for this family is just not going to go away any time soon,” Ward said.

Part of the reason the page’s organizers say they believe so many people are offering the Curry family a helping hand is because everyone can relate somehow.

“I think this is something that is just unfathomable. Even if you’re not a parent, the thought of this happening to a family is absolutely devastating,” Ward said.

All of the money raised will go towards the Curry family’s funeral costs and medical expenses, which friends say will hopefully help the family get rid of some stress.

“We want it to alleviate some of the stressors that we maybe can take control of because so much of this is out of everybody’s control right now,” Ward said.

Trista’s partner Brian was not in the car at the time of the accident.

As of Monday night, over $40,000 has been raised.

Click here to visit the page.