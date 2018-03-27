Fargo Police Chief Releases Crime Statistics

There was a small drop in serious crimes, including homicide, sexual assault, and robbery

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd has released the department’s 2017 report on crime statistics.

But there was an slight increase in petty crimes including burglary and shoplifting.

Chief Todd said driving the city’s crime rate are thefts, primarily related to drug addiction, a lack of residential treatment for mental health issues, and career criminals who make their living stealing.

He said those career criminals are not getting tough enough sentences.

One who committed 50 thefts last year told investigators he made $200,000 selling items he stole from Walmart and Target and was sentenced to 18 months in jail and is likely to be out within 7 months and stealing again.

Last year, Fargo had two homicides, 261 aggravated assaults, 69 robberies, 575 burglaries, 209 vehicle thefts and 692 DUI arrests.