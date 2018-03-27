Farmers Learn How to Improve Sales at Farmers Markets

The Farmers Market Round Up teaches farmers how to be better salespeople





FARGO, N.D. — Farmers learned several lessons about being more approachable at farmers markets, such as having service with a smile, an attractive and eye–catching display of produce and other goods, as well as meaningful connections with consumers.

These producers listened to new ideas and updates on upcoming farmers markets this year.

Organizations like the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability (FARRMS), Ugly Food of the North, and Cass Clay Food Partners came together to teach these farmers how to be better salespeople.

These skills will come in handy with many farmers markets on the horizon.

“Well a farmer’s market is a very complex environment. There are a lot of things for people to look at, so you want to make sure that they don’t just look past and onto the next vendor. You want to make sure there is something there to grab their attention and draw them into your booth,” said Mindy Grant de Herrera of FARRMS.

Representatives from the Dilworth and Moorhead Farmers Markets, as well as the Northern Plains Farmers Market at West Acres, were at the round up.

Many farmers from across the area say the lessons they learned will help them have a successful selling season.