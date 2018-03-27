LIVE: Fargo’s Hidden History

Author of new book share stories of Fargo's past
Adam Ladwig,

 

Author Danielle Teigen joins Adam to talk about her new book, Hidden History of Fargo.

The book shares the stories of the people and events that shaped Fargo, starting in the early 1870’s.

For example, did you know that Fargo started as two separate communities, one much more affluent than the other?

Teigen is sharing some of the stories and talking about her book March 27th at 7 p.m. at the Fargo Public Library.

The event is free and you will be able to buy the book after the event.

